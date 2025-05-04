Cuts have eliminated more than a dozen US government health-tracking programs

NEW YORK — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s motto is ‘’ Make America Healthy Again,’’ but government cuts could make it harder to know if that’s happening.
More than a dozen data-gathering programs that track deaths and disease appear to have been eliminated in the tornado of layoffs and proposed budget cuts rolled out in the Trump administration’s first 100 days.
The Associated Press examined draft and final budget proposals and spoke to more than a dozen current and former federal employees to determine the scope of the cuts to programs tracking basic facts about Americans’ health.
Among those terminated at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were experts tracking abortions, pregnancies, job-related injuries, lead poisonings, sexual violence and youth smoking, the AP found.
“If you don’t have staff, the program is gone,’’ said Patrick Breysse, who used to oversee the CDC’s environmental health programs.
Federal officials have not given a public accounting of specific surveillance programs that are being eliminated.
Instead, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman pointed the AP to a Trump administration budget proposal released Friday. It lacked specifics, but proposes to cut the CDC’s core budget by more than half and vows to focus CDC surveillance only on emerging and infectious diseases.
Kennedy has said some of the CDC’s other work will be moved to a yet-to-be-created agency, the Administration for a Healthy America. He also has said that the cuts are designed to get rid of waste at a department that has seen its budget grow in recent years.