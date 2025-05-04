The whirlwind that is Zeev Buium‘s hockey season continued Sunday morning when the Wild‘s 19-year-old defenseman went through exit interviews with the third of the four teams for which he will play in 2025. Afterward, he was whisked to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to catch a flight to Sweden, where he was to join Team USA for the IIHF men‘s world championship.
That is the latest destination for Buium, the San Diego native who:
• started his sophomore season at the University of Denver in October;
• led the United States to the gold medal in the world junior championship in Ottawa in January;
• guided Denver to an NCHC Frozen Faceoff runner-up finish in St. Paul, an NCAA regional triumph in Manchester, N.H., and a Frozen Four appearance in St. Louis;
• made his NHL debut in Las Vegas to start a four-game playoff stint.
“It was crazy, the last couple months,” Buium said at Xcel Energy Center. “Everything’s been crazy coming in, just trying to help, and at the same time, the whole experience of being in the playoffs. I’m just very, very thankful for the opportunity and being able to experience that.”
Buium played Games 1 through 4 for the Wild in their six-game ouster against the Golden Knights in the first round. He showed some early nervousness, finishing with one assist and a minus-1 rating while playing between 12:45 and 14:37 per game.