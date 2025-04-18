Back then the Wild didn’t know what was awaiting them — surgery for superstar Kirill Kaprizov, injuries to all but one of their defensemen and only eight games at full strength — but the message they heard in camp set the tone for their response, and Hynes delivering it was just the beginning of him steering the Wild through a tumultuous season that impressively if not improbably continues Sunday with Game 1 between the Wild and Vegas in a best-of-seven playoff series.