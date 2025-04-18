Marcus Foligno was spent.
The Wild were in the preseason, practice had already eclipsed an hour, and the drills were challenging — battling for pucks and 3-on-2s.
“These training camp practices are tough,” Foligno said.
Not even the lights going off stopped the session.
“We still kept going,” captain Jared Spurgeon recalled.
But what did bring the action to a halt was players slacking off the last few minutes.
That’s when John Hynes spoke up, their coach telling them this had to “get corrected” now. Later, after he skated off the ice, it dawned on Foligno that Hynes was right.
“This is the stuff that separates winners from losers,” Foligno said. “It’s teams that are willing to just do everything perfect for the longest and if you say, ‘Hey, it’s too hard. I want to take it easy here, and I’m just going to go through the motions,’ that’s when you get bit.”