Minnesota Wild-Vegas Golden Knights matchup chart

After a one-year hiatus, the Wild are back in the NHL playoffs, securing a Western Conference wild-card spot in the final 22 seconds of regulation in the final game of the regular season. Minnesota’s journey from the top of the NHL standings in early December to scrambling to reach the tournament can be traced to a rash of injuries to their best players. Now, a healthy Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin lead the Wild in a first-round matchup against Vegas.
About the Wild
Record, position: 45-30-7, 97 points, fourth in Central Division, top wild-card team in West.
Coach: John Hynes, second year with Wild, 79-54-12; 11th year as NHL coach, 363-309-75.
KEY PLAYERS
Kirill Kaprizov: Limited to 41 games because of a lower-body injury that required surgery, Kaprizov had the look of a Hart Trophy contender in the season’s first half, collecting 23 goals and 29 assists through 37 games. He has two goals and two assists since returning, and the Wild will need his offense to advance.
Joel Eriksson Ek: One of the NHL’s best two-way centers, Eriksson Ek has been a force since returning from a 21-game absence because of a leg injury. He scored four goals in his return and secured the playoff berth with a clutch tying goal against Anaheim on Tuesday by thriving in the dirty areas.
Brock Faber: The former Gopher from Maple Grove made a solid playoff debut in 2023, and he’ll be called on to stop the likes of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone while munching minutes like his season average of 25:32. As of late, Faber has shown a propensity to jump in on offense, and he had 10 goals and 19 assists this season.
MUST STEP UP