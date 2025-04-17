Minnesota Wild-Vegas Golden Knights matchup chart

After a one-year hiatus, the Wild are back in the NHL playoffs, securing a Western Conference wild-card spot in the final 22 seconds of regulation in the final game of the regular season. Minnesota’s journey from the top of the NHL standings in early December to scrambling to reach the tournament can be traced to a rash of injuries to their best players. Now, a healthy Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin lead the Wild in a first-round matchup against Vegas.