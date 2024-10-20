They haven’t always scored last, but the Wild have never fallen behind in any period — a feat only four other teams in NHL history have achieved through the first five games. The 300 consecutive regulation minutes the Wild have been ahead or tied is actually the fourth-longest streak to start a season, according to NHL Stats, and their latest 60-minute addition via a 3-1 win over Columbus on Saturday to kick off a five-game road trip was the blueprint for why the Wild haven’t been chasing the competition.