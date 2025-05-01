Business

Ex-wealth managers took rich clients worth $700 million, U.S. Bank alleges in lawsuit

In all, the trio serviced client relationships worth $4 billion in managed assets before their abrupt resignations last month.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 8:40PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
Signs on a U.S. Bank branch in Omaha, Neb. on Oct. 20, 2009. (Nati Harnik/The Associated Press)

A lawsuit from U.S. Bank is accusing three former employees of wrongly taking two dozen wealthy clients, and their $700 million in managed assets, after abruptly quitting their jobs last month and moving to crosstown competitor RBC Wealth Management.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is seeking damages from the three former members of its private wealth management division, saying they broke contracts barring them from client solicitation. The employees worked with many important, wealthy customers and collectively serviced relationships worth more than $4 billion.

The three worked primarily with clients worth between $10 million and $75 million, according to the lawsuit, though some carried a net worth well above $75 million. The bank did not identify any of the involved clients in its court filings.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, all three quit April 15 and took jobs at RBC, also based in Minneapolis. The three had worked for U.S. Bank between 10 and 27 years, the lawsuit says.

Attempts to reach the three advisors — James Kirk, Darcy Frederickson and Jason Beumer – were unsuccessful. An attorney identified in U.S. Bank’s court pleadings as a lawyer for all three did not return a message left at his office Thursday morning.

RBC is not a party to the lawsuit. A company spokesperson did not respond to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s request for comment Thursday.

RBC’s recruitment of Kirk was reported in a handful of industry trade publications. A press statement referenced in the reports touts Kirk as “joining from U.S. Bank with more than $1 billion in assets under management” and quotes two leaders in RBC’s Minneapolis office.

Since the employees quit, U.S. Bank has been doing damage control, in part by working to identify the total number of clients lost as a result of the move. According to its court pleadings, the bank says 24 clients are tied to the moves last month, though the research is ongoing.

The bank also accuses the employees of taking confidential information from its server to steal the business. Its lawyers reason the identity and contact information of the customers is not public and “the only way Defendants could have contacted these customers after their resignation would be if Defendants took confidential information with them.”

U.S. Bank claims one unidentified former client since 1992 confirmed Kirk and Beumer contacted them to move business over to RBC on April 17. Another client told U.S. Bank’s investigators Frederickson made “disparaging comments” about the business to persuade the client to move to RBC, the lawsuit alleges.

In addition to damages, U.S. Bank is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would bar Kirk, Frederickson and Beumer from soliciting its customers or using its confidential information.

RBC Wealth Management is a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada. It has grown to become one of the largest wealth management firms in the country, with approximately $667 billion in managed assets and 2,200 financial advisors across 42 states.

RBC has attracted attention in the past for luring employees from competitors. Reuters reported in September 2020 a bevy of recruitments that pulled a four-member team of Morgan Stanley advisors managing $675 million in client assets.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

WestRock closing big paper plant in St. Paul, laying off 189 workers

Sleep Number to make $80M to $100M in cuts as mattress sales continue to tank

Sleep Number's Minneapolis headquarters. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)