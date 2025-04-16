Business

As profits rise, U.S. Bancorp remains vigilant for looming economic uncertainty

Bank executives said Wednesday consumer spending trends are stable in the first quarter, though they are watching out for effects from tariffs.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 9:51PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
File photo of signage at a U.S. Bank branch in Omaha, Neb. in 2016. The bank reported quarterly earnings on Wednesday. (Nati Harnik/The Associated Press)

U.S. Bancorp, the nation’s fifth-largest bank, posted first-quarter profits with solid returns on fees and net interest income as executives warned of broader uncertainty looming over global trade, consumer confidence and health of the national economy.

CEO Gunjan Kedia, who took the reins as chief executive on Tuesday, said during an analyst call Wednesday that the company remains confident in the face of looming uncertainty, reaffirming the bank’s target of between 3% and 5% growth for the full year.

The bank’s stock closed down 2% Wednesday, mirroring the decline in the S&P 500.

Kedia said U.S. Bank is committed to building a vibrant franchise around its payments business, which includes fees and net interest income for debit cards, stored-value cards, consumer and business credit cards, government and purchasing card services and merchant processing. On the loan side, Kedia said growth has benefited from competitive products attractive to borrowers.

She acknowledged “an environment of intense market and economic volatility,” but said the company’s consistent record on managing risk will continue to offer “a competitive advantage as we go forward.”

U.S. Bank reported $1.7 billion in net income on $6.96 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, outpacing Wall Street estimates. Earnings per share arrived at $1.03, beating a 99-cent consensus estimate from analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. The company recorded a gain of 78 cents per share during the same period in 2024.

Meantime, income generated through fees notched $2.4 billion, a 5% increase over 2024. Executives pointed to strength in its payments business, though identified some opportunities for improvement.

Big picture, Kedia said the company is coming off two years of heavy focus on its integration of California-based Union Bank into the Bancorp franchise and building back capital following the 2023 banking failures. U.S. Bank, alongside its industry peers, were hit with soaring deposit costs after the abrupt failures at Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank in California.

“We are now focused on organic growth,” Kedia said. “Our momentum on expenses is timely as we navigate a highly uncertain environment, and that gives us strategic flexibility. Moving forward, my top priority is to restore investor confidence in our story and our execution.”

One item bank analysts are watching is consumer spending and the profits generated by charges and fees on credit cards. Although some distress flares have gone up in the form of lackluster consumer confidence surveys and a roller coaster stock market in the face of tariffs, U.S. Bank executives say spending is stable from their viewpoint.

During an interview Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer John Stern said customers are behaving in normal patterns, showing a resilient economy despite uncertainty. Broader economic downturn could come and stagnation is perhaps a greater risk at some point, he said, “but at this point, we’re just not seeing it.”

Related Coverage

Business

U.S. Bancorp’s CEO pay increased 14% in 2024

Business

From a Minnesota farm to bank headquarters: Terry Dolan remembered after fatal plane crash

“We are mindful of it, and we’re watching our client activity, and we are monitoring it, but we feel good about the where we’re at right now and how we’re positioned for any outcome,” Stern said.

Precise effects stemming from tariffs — which generally stand at 10% for most U.S. trading partners, 145% for China — will vary based on the needs of specific clients. One challenge unique to predicting any impact is how, unlike shutdowns during the pandemic, businesses will feel effects in different ways.

“We’re going to have to see how things play out and what the reaction function is of our clients, as well as the overall economy and how it performs over this time,” Stern said.

On the minds of executives and analysts Wednesday was Terry Dolan, U.S Bancorp’s chief administrative officer, who joined the company in 1998 and previously served as CFO. Dolan died while piloting a private airplane to the Twin Cities last month. Kedia said the company has appreciated an outpouring of support “and our thoughts remain with his friends and family.”

U.S. Bancorp managed $676 billion in total assets as of March 31. The company employs more than 70,000 people, including approximately 11,000 in the Twin Cities.

about the writer

about the writer

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Rochester

Aw, shucks: Olmsted County shoots down two more Ear of Corn tower site proposals

The Ear of Corn Water Tower, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Rochester, Minn. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com

County Board Chair Mark Thein said he doesn’t expect the property will be sold in the next five years.

Health Care

Fairview says it lost more than $7 million from cyberattack at UnitedHealth Group subsidiary

card image

Business

As profits rise, U.S. Bancorp remains vigilant for looming economic uncertainty

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503