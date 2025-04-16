As profits rise, U.S. Bancorp remains vigilant for looming economic uncertainty

U.S. Bancorp, the nation’s fifth-largest bank, posted first-quarter profits with solid returns on fees and net interest income as executives warned of broader uncertainty looming over global trade, consumer confidence and health of the national economy.
CEO Gunjan Kedia, who took the reins as chief executive on Tuesday, said during an analyst call Wednesday that the company remains confident in the face of looming uncertainty, reaffirming the bank’s target of between 3% and 5% growth for the full year.
The bank’s stock closed down 2% Wednesday, mirroring the decline in the S&P 500.
Kedia said U.S. Bank is committed to building a vibrant franchise around its payments business, which includes fees and net interest income for debit cards, stored-value cards, consumer and business credit cards, government and purchasing card services and merchant processing. On the loan side, Kedia said growth has benefited from competitive products attractive to borrowers.
She acknowledged “an environment of intense market and economic volatility,” but said the company’s consistent record on managing risk will continue to offer “a competitive advantage as we go forward.”
U.S. Bank reported $1.7 billion in net income on $6.96 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, outpacing Wall Street estimates. Earnings per share arrived at $1.03, beating a 99-cent consensus estimate from analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. The company recorded a gain of 78 cents per share during the same period in 2024.
Meantime, income generated through fees notched $2.4 billion, a 5% increase over 2024. Executives pointed to strength in its payments business, though identified some opportunities for improvement.
Big picture, Kedia said the company is coming off two years of heavy focus on its integration of California-based Union Bank into the Bancorp franchise and building back capital following the 2023 banking failures. U.S. Bank, alongside its industry peers, were hit with soaring deposit costs after the abrupt failures at Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank in California.