Gunjan Kedia selected to succeed Andy Cecere as CEO of U.S. Bancorp

Kedia, serving most recently as the Minneapolis-based company’s president, said she is “deeply honored” to lead the bank.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 28, 2025 at 7:17PM
U.S. Bancorp President Gunjan Kedia was named the incoming CEO of the Minneapolis-based bank on Jan. 28. She will become chief executive on April 15.

Gunjan Kedia, president of U.S. Bancorp, has been named the next chief executive officer of the Minneapolis-based bank, effective in April, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

Kedia, 54, will replace outgoing CEO Andy Cecere, who will remain in a support role as executive chairman, following the close of the company’s annual shareholders meeting April 15.

In a statement, Kedia said she was “deeply honored” to lead the company.

“We will build on a solid foundation of integrity and doing business the right way to drive growth,” she said in a statement. “These values will continue to guide us toward an ambitious future – one we will build together.

She joined the company in 2016 and has served as president since last year. Her route to CEO follows that of Cecere, who also served as the bank’s president before taking the top spot.

Cecere, who has been with U.S. Bank nearly 40 years, will continue to lead the bank’s board of directors. He said Tuesday he plans to support Kedia in her new role, calling her an influential executive who is “driven to help the organization perform at our best.”

U.S. Bank employs more than 70,000 people and manages $678 billion in assets. It is the country’s fifth largest bank.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

