Advertisement
Advertisement

TV and Media

Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will retire from KARE this spring

She will leave Channel 11 on May 2 after more than 3 decades on the air, the station reported Monday.

By Tim Harlow and

Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 4:23PM
KARE meteorologist Belinda Jensen shares a laugh in 2018 with anchor Randy Shaver before going air. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

KARE 11’s chief meteorologist Belinda Jensen will sign off this spring as she plans to retire.

Jensen, 57, on Monday announced she will deliver her last weather forecast from the station’s backyard on May 2, ending a career at channel 11 that has spanned more than three decades.

“I interned under Paul Douglas while at the University of Wisconsin in 1989, and interviewed him in 10th grade for a term paper about meteorology, so this has been a true dream job for me from the start,” she said in a statement published by the station. “KARE always pushed me to try things I never thought I could do, and every year brought more interesting and incredible experiences.”

Jensen joined KARE full time in September 1993 after working at the National Weather Service and an ABC station in Salt Lake City.

Former KARE anchor Randy Shaver called his former colleague “one of the most popular people I’ve ever seen in the Twin Cities market.”

“Everybody loves Bel, and for good reason,” Shaver said by phone two hours after KARE made the announcement. “She’s just an outgoing people person that you can connect with.”

Jensen was a host of the popular gardening feature “Grow With Kare” and the station’s Saturday morning show. She appeared on “Minnesota Bound,” wrote a series of books called “Bel the Weather Girl” and became the station’s chief meteorologist in 2005.

“All things I wasn’t sure I could pull off,” she said in a story posted Monday on the station’s website.

Advertisement

Within the first hour of KARE 11 posting the news, scores of people chimed in on the station’s Facebook page to thank Jensen for her work and wishing her well.

“Belinda, you are a wonderful person that’s what really makes you special in addition to being the best meteorologist in the Twin Cities,” wrote Lynn Hasledalen. “Thank you.”

Colleagues were also quick to offer their praises.

“Gonna miss this one,” KARE reporter Boyd Huppert wrote on Facebook. “The genuine article. Even nicer in person than she is on the air. The pro’s pro. Such a privilege to work with you!”

Jensen’s affable personality and ability to tell Minnesotans how the weather would affect them helped her connect with viewers, said News Director Matt Kummer.

“Her passion for every season, every kind of weather, and how it impacts getting outdoors is what has endeared her to KARE 11 viewers,” he said.

Advertisement

Jensen helped build the staff of KARE’s weather department and they will now take over, the station said.

Though she is retiring, Jensen will appear from time to time on Saturday as a contributor after taking the summer off, the station said.

“KARE 11 has been more than a workplace; it has been family,” Jensen said. “To the loyal viewers who welcomed me into their homes each day, thank you for your trust, loyalty and kindness, and for allowing me to be part of your lives.”

about the writers

about the writers

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will retire from KARE this spring

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

She will leave Channel 11 on May 2 after more than 3 decades on the air, the station reported Monday.

TV and Media

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star Sandy Yawn offers cruise tips

card image

Eat & Drink

Minnesota and Diane’s Place take a star turn on ‘Good Morning America’

card image
Advertisement