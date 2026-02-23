Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will retire from KARE this spring

KARE 11’s chief meteorologist Belinda Jensen will sign off this spring as she plans to retire.
Jensen, 57, on Monday announced she will deliver her last weather forecast from the station’s backyard on May 2, ending a career at channel 11 that has spanned more than three decades.
“I interned under Paul Douglas while at the University of Wisconsin in 1989, and interviewed him in 10th grade for a term paper about meteorology, so this has been a true dream job for me from the start,” she said in a statement published by the station. “KARE always pushed me to try things I never thought I could do, and every year brought more interesting and incredible experiences.”
Jensen joined KARE full time in September 1993 after working at the National Weather Service and an ABC station in Salt Lake City.
Former KARE anchor Randy Shaver called his former colleague “one of the most popular people I’ve ever seen in the Twin Cities market.”
“Everybody loves Bel, and for good reason,” Shaver said by phone two hours after KARE made the announcement. “She’s just an outgoing people person that you can connect with.”
Jensen was a host of the popular gardening feature “Grow With Kare” and the station’s Saturday morning show. She appeared on “Minnesota Bound,” wrote a series of books called “Bel the Weather Girl” and became the station’s chief meteorologist in 2005.
“All things I wasn’t sure I could pull off,” she said in a story posted Monday on the station’s website.