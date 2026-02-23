Advertisement
Nearly a year after Lunds & Byerlys closed, Aldi to open in downtown St. Paul

The German discount grocer applied for a permit to remodel the former Lunds & Byerlys space in downtown St. Paul. The area hasn’t had a full-service grocery store in almost a year.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 7:05PM
Downtown St. Paul has lacked a full-service grocery since Lunds & Byerlys closed last March. Aldi recently pulled building permits to remodel the space at the corner of E. 10th and Robert streets. (Bruce Bispng/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Aldi is preparing to take over the former Lunds & Byerlys storefront in downtown St. Paul, bringing a grocery store to the urban core that’s gone nearly a year without one.

Work to remodel the space should start March 16 and run through June 22, according to building permit applications filed last month for the property at the corner of E. 10th and Robert streets.

The return of a grocery store will be welcome news to a downtown seeking reinvention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the area struggled with the loss of office workers and the collapse of its largest property owner, the closure of Lunds & Byerlys last March became a symbol of downtown St. Paul’s languishing state.

Now Aldi’s arrival could deliver a boost to city leaders’ broader downtown revitalization plans, which have repeatedly called for more housing in the area. A grocery store is a key amenity to attract and retain residents and developers.

“It’s just one of those essential bits of infrastructure,” said Joe Spencer, president of the nonprofit St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “You want to see these kinds of retail amenities whether you’re living, working or visiting a downtown, so this is really great news.”

Officials at the time lauded the 2014 opening of Lunds & Byerlys for similar reasons. The store sat on the lower floor of a city-funded luxury apartment building, part of a wave of new downtown development in the 2010s that included attractions like the St. Paul Saints’ CHS Field and the Palace Theater.

The pandemic cut off that momentum. In a statement announcing the closing last year, Lunds & Byerlys said the downtown store’s operating costs far outpaced sales, citing the impacts of remote work and an increase in security costs. Staffing was also difficult after the store saw an uptick in crime, including shoplifting, harassment and arson, the company said.

Bringing a full-service grocery store back downtown was the top issue community members raised in conversations with the Downtown Alliance, Spencer said.

“Despite a lot of obvious challenges we’ve had in downtown over the last months and years, the fact is that the downtown residential population is still growing,” he said. “I think Aldi sees this as an opportunity, so it’s really validating from that standpoint as well.”

Representatives for the city and Aldi did not immediately respond to requests for comment Feb. 23.

As rumors spread through community meetings and neighborhood gossip in recent months, several downtown residents expressed excitement for the prospect of an Aldi coming to fill the void. The German grocer, known for its discount prices, offers a more affordable option than high-end Lunds & Byerlys.

Related Coverage

Aldi is in rapid growth mode, with plans to have more than 3,000 locations across the country by the end of 2028. The downtown store would be the retailer’s fifth in St. Paul.

Its block celebrated another win in recent months with the September opening of Pedro Park after a multi-million-dollar expansion that included a playground, a dog run and an event pavilion. Robert Street is also in the final stages of a reconstruction project that has snarled traffic in recent months.

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a business reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune covering the Twin Cities’ downtowns.

