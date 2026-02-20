Advertisement
Advertisement

Home Gazing

Queen Anne house with stained glass, historic woodwork lists in St. Paul for $775K

Built in 1891, the Victorian-era home offers 3,741 square feet and has had the same owner for the past 40 years.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2026 at 6:58PM
The beautifully preserved 1891 Queen Anne-style home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul is on the market for $775,000. (Ben Colvin)
Advertisement

Mike and Becky Aistrup Aistrups bought their 1891-built Victorian home in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood more than 40 years ago, a time when the neighborhood wasn’t necessarily known for its charm.

Today, there are many houses in neighboring areas valued at $700,000 or more, from famous novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald’s birthplace to historic mansions on Summit Hill. But back in 1985 on the day the Aistrups closed on their property, there was a shooting on the end of their block.

“Oh my god, what have we done?” 71-year-old Mike Aistrup remembers thinking.

That buyer’s remorse and the violence that caused it are now mostly memories. The neighborhood was in transition back then, and as Becky Aistrup, 70, said: “It could’ve gone either way.” It ended up being all uphill from there, she added.

The Queen Anne-style home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul boasts beautiful, well-preserved original woodwork. (Ben Colvin)

The Aistrups bought their 1891 Victorian home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood for $118,000 more than 40 years ago, according to Zillow. That’s the equivalent of $353,060 today.

Today, the five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home with a three-season, screened-in back porch, garden and detached garage is a beautifully preserved historic gem. The Aistrups maintained its original woodwork and trim, stained glass windows, hardwood floors and three functional fireplaces.

The 3,741-square-foot home is back on the market after four decades for $775,000.

The Queen Anne-style home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul has a screened-in three-season porch. (Ben Colvin)

Queen Anne homes typically have asymmetrical facades, steep and complex rooflines with intersecting gables, a round or polygonal tower, wrap-around porch and large windows featuring stained glass in the upper sash. The house’s exterior features usually three or more contrasting colors, highlighting the style’s different textures and details.

Advertisement

The style originated in England in 1868 and became popular in the U.S. in the late 1870s. History lovers will find the majority of the Twin Cities’ Queen Anne houses in the Hill District from Summit Avenue to Lexington Parkway.

The Queen Anne-style home retains its original woodwork, now over 100 years old. (Ben Colvin)

Queen Annes became popular in the area in the mid-1880s but started to decline in popularity by 1890, St. Paul-based architectural historian Larry Millett said. However, outstate Queen Annes continued into the early 20th century. He called the Queen Anne a “catch-all” style.

“[They’d] pack everything they could into the house: textures, materials, ornamental details, scroll work, gingerbread,” Millett said. “That’s what we associate with Queen Anne, a busy house with an irregular shape, a busy roof line.”

Related Coverage

The grand staircase of the Queen Anne-style home takes visitors from the ground floor to the second floor. (Ben Colvin)

Never paint it blue

Every seven to 10 years, the Aistrups repainted the house’s facade different colors. When they moved in, it was brown and yellow. Then they painted it a different terracotta color. Then green.

Becky Aistrup recalled reading an article in “This Old House” magazine about painting Victorian houses. She wrote to the author.

“We sent him a picture of the house, and he said: ‘Never paint a Victorian house blue,’” she said, referencing how the color wasn’t very popular in the era.

Advertisement

Part of this house’s charm for the Aistrups and, they hope, the future owner, is being a steward of history.

The Queen Anne-style home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul stands tall in winter. (Alicia Eler)

“There’s a lot of people that walk in, and they love the detail of the woodwork,” listing agent Lisa Hawthorne said.

Fellow listing agent James Hawthorne (the married couple works as a realtor team) added “it’s made to grab your eyes and give you something visual to experience.”

There’s a museum-like quality to the house. But unlike a pristine, spotless place filled with objects you can’t touch, the property feels inviting and homey.

Staying true to the Victorian home, the couple made sure artwork filled the walls ― some by Mike Aistrup’s mother and brother, others by Becky Aistrup and the couple’s daughter and son.

“The idea of a Victorian home is that your walls are covered with artwork,” Mike Aistrup said. “A lot of people think of a Victorian home as being very cluttered, and so we tried to do that a little bit. Planned clutter.”

Advertisement
One of the three working fireplaces at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul. (Ben Colvin)

In the house, the couple raised two kids, 39-year-old E.B. and 35-year-old Anthony, plus 15 cats. At one point, they had four cats at the same time.

“You have three cats in front of the fireplace, and you have to move a cat to get to the fireplace,” Mike Aistrup said.

The Aistrups remodeled the second-floor primary bathroom, adding a retro-looking soaking tub and large walk-in shower.

The Aistrips remodeled the second-floor primary bathroom, adding a retro-looking bathtub and walk-in shower. (Ben Colvin)

The high-ceilinged third-floor attic could be an artist or music studio or a third and fourth bedroom.

Gardens and water fountains fill the backyard. There is a detached 2½-car garage in the back, too.

The backyard oasis at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul is filled with fountains and plants. (Ben Colvin)

Queen Anne history

The home stands as a historic testament to the neighborhood.

Advertisement

The house design might be from a pattern book or “kit,” similar to the work of late 19th-century St. Paul-based architectural partnership Omeyer & Thori, two immigrants from Norway.

Real estate investor Henry Brown built the house in 1891 for its first owner Frank H. Keith, and the project cost $5,000. Its “sister” house is across the street. But it wasn’t maintained like this one and is currently undergoing a gutting and renovation.

The sister Queen Anne house at 950-52 Ashland Av. was built about six months before its across-the-street counterpart at 957 Ashland Av. (Alicia Eler)

Keith, was a foreman for a printing and engraving company. He lived in the house with his wife, Sarah, and seven children. Keith died in 1925.

Several generations of the Anderberg family owned it through the 1970s. In the 1930s, it was converted into four apartments for multigeneration living and then for rental income from the 1940s-70s. At some point, it was a boarding house, too.

When the Aistrups moved in, they transformed it back to its original family home style.

Old photos in the foyer at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul give visitors an idea of what the house looked in its early days. (Alicia Eler)

There are three old photos hanging in the entry way of the house. Sometime in the 1990s, Keith’s adopted son dropped in for a visit.

“Mike goes to the door, and there’s this elderly gentleman standing on the front porch,” Becky said. “He said: ‘You know, my parents built this house.’”

James and Lisa Hawthorne with Edina Realty (jamesandlisahawthorne@edinarealty.com and 612-801-3729) have the $775,000 listing.

about the writer

about the writer

Alicia Eler

Critic / Reporter

Alicia Eler is the Minnesota Star Tribune's visual art reporter and critic, and author of the book “The Selfie Generation. | Pronouns: she/they ”

See Moreicon

More from Home Gazing

See More

Home Gazing

Queen Anne house with stained glass, historic woodwork lists in St. Paul for $775K

card image
Ben Colvin

Built in 1891, the Victorian-era home offers 3,741 square feet and has had the same owner for the past 40 years.

Home Gazing

Architect turns client when fixing up 100-year-old Minneapolis bungalow

card image

Home Gazing

Twin Cities tiny homes on the market for budget-conscious buyers

card image
Advertisement