Queen Anne house with stained glass, historic woodwork lists in St. Paul for $775K

Mike and Becky Aistrup Aistrups bought their 1891-built Victorian home in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood more than 40 years ago, a time when the neighborhood wasn’t necessarily known for its charm.
Today, there are many houses in neighboring areas valued at $700,000 or more, from famous novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald’s birthplace to historic mansions on Summit Hill. But back in 1985 on the day the Aistrups closed on their property, there was a shooting on the end of their block.
“Oh my god, what have we done?” 71-year-old Mike Aistrup remembers thinking.
That buyer’s remorse and the violence that caused it are now mostly memories. The neighborhood was in transition back then, and as Becky Aistrup, 70, said: “It could’ve gone either way.” It ended up being all uphill from there, she added.
The Aistrups bought their 1891 Victorian home at 957 Ashland Av. in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood for $118,000 more than 40 years ago, according to Zillow. That’s the equivalent of $353,060 today.
Today, the five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home with a three-season, screened-in back porch, garden and detached garage is a beautifully preserved historic gem. The Aistrups maintained its original woodwork and trim, stained glass windows, hardwood floors and three functional fireplaces.
The 3,741-square-foot home is back on the market after four decades for $775,000.
Queen Anne homes typically have asymmetrical facades, steep and complex rooflines with intersecting gables, a round or polygonal tower, wrap-around porch and large windows featuring stained glass in the upper sash. The house’s exterior features usually three or more contrasting colors, highlighting the style’s different textures and details.