The rise and fall of the family real estate business that dominated downtown St. Paul

At the height of their run as one of Ramsey County’s largest landlords, the husband-and-wife duo behind Madison Equities, Jim Crockarell and Rosemary Kortgard, owned 1.6 million square feet of downtown St. Paul office space, plus a few apartment buildings and parking ramps.
They valued their assets at more than $200 million, with holdings that included skyline-defining properties like the First National Bank Building, known far and wide by its large, neon-red “1st” sign.
Today, the couple’s real estate empire is in ruins. While COVID-19 emptied the nation’s office buildings, it sent a wrecking ball into Madison’s heavily mortgaged Jenga tower of a portfolio. Some of their properties are going through foreclosures. A few are boarded up and condemned. Others sold for far less than their remaining debt.
Because Madison Equities controlled so much of the central business district, its collapse drove St. Paul’s already struggling core into an even deeper depression. The firm blamed its demise on the pandemic’s devastation of the office market and a simultaneous surge in violent crime, drug use and homelessness in the city.
Some St. Paul officials and property owners, on the other hand, have long considered Madison Equities a source of downtown’s troubles. Mayor Melvin Carter, who lost his bid for re-election last week, is among those who have accused the landlord of disinvesting in its buildings to the point of blight.
“Another week, another abandoned Madison Equities property,” Carter said in a statement after condemning one of the business’ downtown parking ramps earlier this year. “Their chronic neglect has caused serious harm that will impact our city for years.”
City boosters are hopeful a new era under Mayor-elect Kaolhy Her combined with new ownership of Madison’s buildings will bring additional investment and, eventually, more people downtown. But it’s far too early to know if, how and when that turnaround will take shape.
In the meantime, residents, workers and observers continue to question how Madison was able to become such a dominant force in downtown St. Paul and whether anyone could have stepped in sooner to preclude a breakdown of this scale.