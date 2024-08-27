In a passionate speech Monday evening, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter deplored downtown’s largest property owner and said the city is seeking urgent court intervention to help tenants at the distressed Lowry Apartments.
St. Paul mayor seeks emergency court intervention at distressed downtown Lowry Apartments
Conditions in the 11-story building at 345 Wabasha St. N. have been worsening by the day, according to residents, who claim owner Madison Equities is not responding to a list of complaints ranging from break-ins to broken elevators.
After touring the building and speaking with tenants, Carter said the city plans to file a motion Tuesday asking a Ramsey County District Court judge to appoint an emergency receiver to take on management of the property.
“The living conditions that Madison Equities has their tenants living in is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” the mayor said as he stood in front of City Hall, across the street from the Lowry.
Representatives for Madison Equities have not responded to previous requests for comments, though the company’s longtime attorney wrote a letter in July blasting the post-COVID state of the urban core as the city attempts to charge downtown property owners for special cleaning and safety services.
Madison Equities founder Jim Crockarell died in January, leaving his entire real estate portfolio to his wife, Rosemary Kortgard. Kortgard put nearly a dozen downtown properties, including for Lowry, up for sale in the spring.
Signs of financial troubles quickly emerged. Madison Equities’ office buildings were roughly half occupied, with a few key leases set to expire in the coming years, an offering memorandum revealed. The Park Square Court Building in Lowertown went into bankruptcy. Then a lender moved to foreclose on the Lowry, saying Madison Equities stopped making its monthly payments in February, defaulting on a $16.9 million mortgage.
The lender already requested the appointment of a third-party receiver to take control of the building and collect rents, but the city is asking the court to speed up that process, likely an unprecedented move, City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said.
Earlier this month, the city took the rare step of revoking the Lowry’s fire certificate of occupancy, with an order to vacate the building by April if the owner doesn’t address more than two dozen code violations. The city condemned seven units, the entire third floor and the recently shuttered Gray Duck Tavern, meaning they must be vacant until an inspector says otherwise.
Carter said he asked city staff to explore all enforcement options. Olson said the city could pursue criminal charges or a civil lawsuit in the future.
The mayor also said he plans to urge Madison Equities to relocate Lowry tenants — many of whom receive some form of rental assistance — to other properties in its portfolio.
“They have accepted rent from and on behalf of over 100 tenants for months and failed to put those dollars back into this building in the form of basic maintenance, security, even just the basics of paying to keep the elevator on — let alone paying the mortgage on this building,” Carter said.
Ciela Arguelles, a 21-year-old mother of three who pays $1,250 in rent, said she’s had to carry her newborn up four flights of stairs weeks after having a C-section. She showed reporters photos of cockroaches crawling in her unit, feces on the hallway carpet and needles in the stairwell.
“It’s been horrible,” Arguelles said. “I don’t like the way I’ve been treated here. It shouldn’t be anything that anybody has to deal with.”
On Monday, city officials said they were working to fix the elevators, chain unlocked doors and provide a dumpster to relieve overflowing trash bins.
This story will be updated.
