Minnesota State Trooper jailed on federal charge of producing child pornography

Jeremy Plonski has been with Minnesota State Patrol since 2022.

By Sarah Nelson

May 1, 2025 at 10:00PM
The U.S. Federal Courthouse is surrounded by gates on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.

A Minnesota State Trooper was jailed Thursday after he was charged in federal court with producing child pornography.

Jeremy Plonski, 29, of Shakopee, was arrested on a federal warrant after he was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of production of child pornography, according to a news release by the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick. He was booked in the Sherburne County Jail pending a detention hearing.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison. Court filings containing details about the specific allegations against Plonski were not immediately available.

Jeremy Plonski

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for public officials who violate federal laws—particularly those laws that protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “Plonski took an oath to protect and serve our community. While donning his uniform, Plonski committed one of the most vile and predatory offenses imaginable. This is abhorrent—to Minnesota as a whole and to our law enforcement community in particular. I am proud of the swift and decisive action of law enforcement, who responded immediately and worked cooperatively to take Plonski into custody.”

Charges and Plonski’s arrest follow an FBI investigation.

“The conduct alleged in this case is horrifying and a gross betrayal of public trust,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “Law enforcement officers are sworn to protect the most vulnerable among us — not exploit them. When someone in a position of authority commits such an egregious and despicable crime, the damage extends beyond the victim — it shakes the very foundation of our communities’ trust. The FBI and our partners will not hesitate to investigate and bring to justice anyone who preys on children, no matter their badge or title.”

In a statement to the Star Tribune, Col. Christina Bogojevic said Plonski is on leave and called the allegations “appalling and indefensible.”

“Protecting the vulnerable is our duty. Anyone who violates that duty has no place in this organization or in our profession,” Bogojevic said.

State Patrol has launched an internal investigation and will “fully support” the federal case and prosecution, Bogojevic said.

Plonski joined State Patrol in 2022 after previously working as a dispatcher and a stint in the National Guard, he told WCCO in an interview following his graduation into the patrol.

“I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there,” he said at the time.

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

