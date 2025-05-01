A rough week for restaurants as a food hall, brewery, tiki bar and neighborhood eatery announce closures

Within hours, word came that a Minneapolis food hall known for launching one of the area’s most popular pizza shops and the state’s only gluten-free brewery were closing — both on May 10.
The North Loop Galley food hall, in the Nordic building at 729 Washington Av. N., is the current home of Wrecktangle Pizza, Ono Hawaiian Plates, Ramen Kawae and Good Boy.
“While often the want is something juicy or salacious, there isn’t in this instance,” Galley Group CEO Chad Ellingboe wrote in an email to the Star Tribune. “All we can say is cheers to the five years we had, and we look forward to watching the continued success of the North Loop.”
Galley Group owns two other food halls, in Newport, Ken., and Pittsburgh. Ellingboe declined to comment on the state of those Galley locations.
The Minneapolis food hall opened in 2019, just before the pandemic, when “things took a turn for the worst,” said Ellingboe. “However, with a strong team in place, vendors who were willing to push through, and guests who were eager to support we were able to stick it out and stay the course.”
For original vendor Wrecktangle, which launched its Detroit-style pizza concept here, the Galley’s support during COVID helped it grow into a multi-location brand.
“It meant everything,” said Wrecktangle co-owner Jeff Rogers. “We most likely wouldn’t be in the place that we are now without it. To have a super-flexible spot in the North Loop?”
“Pretty unheard of,” said co-owner Breanna Evans.