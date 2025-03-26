How two fire-eating friends came to open Minnesota’s lone gluten-free brewery

In the early 2010s, at the start of the big craft brewing boom, longtime friends and fire-eating partners Dane Breimhorst and Thom Foss wanted to open a brewery in the Twin Cities. The business plan was written, and funding was being secured. But life took an unexpected turn.
Breimhorst was diagnosed with celiac disease, and the dream was put on hold. Just handling the grains needed to make beer would have spelled trouble for him. The necessary sampling and drinking were out of the question.
But where there’s a will, there’s a way. The pair saw a growing demand among beer-loving celiacs and a dearth of quality beverages to satisfy it. The business plan was retooled, and in 2014 they opened Burning Brothers Brewing, a nod to their time spent on the Renaissance Festival circuit as professional fire eaters. It was the first — and is still — the only dedicated gluten-free brewery in Minnesota.
While several Minnesota breweries make beer with reduced gluten, to make truly gluten-free beer, the entire facility must be gluten-free. Cross contamination from glutinous grains would render the beer undrinkable to people with serious intolerance. Burning Brothers is a dedicated facility — nothing containing gluten is allowed through the door.
Foss and Breimhorst released their first beer, Pyro American Pale Ale, in March 2014 and opened their St. Paul taproom the following month. It was a rough start, with only the one beer to serve.
“And it wasn’t even poured from real taps,” Breimhorst said, laughing. “It was from a cooler, a jockey box on the counter sitting on a towel to catch the drips. Nothing but five-gallon buckets underneath to catch and then two kegs on the sides.”
A lot has changed in 11 years. There are now many beers available, and while they have always been good, the beers are better than ever. “We’ve learned some things,” Foss said.
“I came in with knowledge, but a lack of wisdom,” Breimhorst said. “Let’s be fair. I walked into here and I had never brewed on a commercial system. My first time even witnessing a full brew on a large system was me, here.”