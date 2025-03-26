How two fire-eating friends came to open Minnesota’s lone gluten-free brewery

Foss said their focus has expanded beyond gluten-free drinkers. “For a while our tagline was ‘Don’t fear the beer.’ The tagline that we’re pushing now is ‘Craft beverages for everyone,‘” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’re not going to stop making gluten-free beer. But it’s much more about community and trying to have something for everyone and being able to be a space where you can get together and have a good time and enjoy being with each other. Beer has always been about community to me. We’re doing our part to help foster that.”