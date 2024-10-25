The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Chicken tikka masala is another comfort food and the paneer dishes are highly recommended: the mildness of the firm cheese complementing the delicious spinach and tikka sauces. It’s not every day we come across the south Indian dish Chicken 65, so it’s worth noting that Jameel, whose family is from Hyderabad, has it on the menu here. Take note: It kicks serious heat. He also has family from the Windy City, hence the Chicago dogs that share space with items such as Philly steak and Italian beef on the handhelds part of the menu.