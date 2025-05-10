Tax the rich? Slash spending? Republicans wrestle with economic priorities in the Trump era

WASHINGTON — What, exactly, the Republican Party stands for in terms of economic policy in the second Trump administration is a question reaching an inflection point.
Is it the party that promotes free-market prosperity or a 21st-century populism?
Does it stick with the ''No new taxes'' pledge that has been GOP political orthodoxy for decades or do Republicans tax the rich, as President Donald Trump suggests?
Roll back the Obama-era's health care expansion and the President Joe Biden's green energy investments or protect the federal flow of investment dollars generating jobs in the states?
Slash deficit spending or spike the nation's now $36 trillion debt load?
Free trade or Trump's tariffs?
As House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Republicans race to draft Trump's ''big, beautiful bill'' of $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $1.5 trillion in spending cuts, the final product will set the party on a defining path.
It's still a work in progress.