Minneapolis’ first maternity hospital in 1886 was a savior for unmarried mothers and unwanted babies

The recitation of statistics didn’t include the number of babies rented out for theater productions, but we know there was at least one. On Feb. 23, 1888, the Minneapolis Journal reported about a sensational event at the Grand theater in Minneapolis: A play opened with a husband carrying an infant, and the audience heard the sound of a real baby onstage. The audience was amazed. Word quickly spread, and people showed up the next night for the real cries of a baby.