Minneapolis’ first maternity hospital in 1886 was a savior for unmarried mothers and unwanted babies

Mothers of the early- to mid-19th century had a wide choice of places to give birth — the bedroom, the living room, the spare room, the kitchen. Births, after all, happened at home.
But what if one had no home? Where could the poor or unmarried expectant mothers go? Options were few until a maverick doctor created Minneapolis’ first maternity hospital.
Birth of Maternity Hospital
In 1886, social reformist Dr. Martha Ripley opened the city’s first maternity ward called Maternity Hospital in a house in south Minneapolis. Ripley, who led Minnesota’s suffrage association for six years, lobbied for unionizing maids and for women to be on the Minneapolis police force, and ran an adoption center for abandoned babies. An 1893 profile on the pioneering obstetrician said: “There is no busier woman in Minneapolis.”
The rent for the hospital was paid by a fellow named Louis F. Menage, a name that pitches you straight into bygone Minneapolis real estate drama. Menage was a controversial developer, involved in a messy legal battle over south Minneapolis land at the time, and might have seen his contribution to Ripley as good PR.
What it did
The Maternity Hospital served many natal-related purposes: Unmarried women could give birth there, as well as expectant mothers who lacked the funds for proper medical care. It also provided adoption services for babies whose mothers declined to take them home or had no home to which to take them.
An 1886 Minneapolis Journal article on the hospital’s opening noted that the services were not offered to women “of a depraved class” or those who would otherwise be relegated to the Bethany Home, a last-resort facility for the dissolute and mentally ill. Among its first clients, according to a Minneapolis Journal 20th-anniversary account of the hospital’s history, were a teacher, a preacher’s daughter and a “very young Scandinavian girl, homeless, friendless and without money.”
The article characterized the patients as “true representatives of the classes that have followed — not bad nor vicious, but unfortunate.”
It grew and grew
The need was great enough that the small maternity hospital moved to Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood, where it stood for 10 years. Ripley went on to establish her largest facility in 1896 at the corner of Western (now Glenwood) and Penn avenues in north Minneapolis.