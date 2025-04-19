St. Paul cathedral and Minneapolis basilica are different, but linked by more than just faith

The style for both is taken from the Renaissance, with some differences. The St. Paul Cathedral is High Renaissance, the style of sober glories that Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci would find familiar. The Basilica of St. Mary is a bit more Baroque — more ornate and effusive, but not as enthusiastically riotous as true European Baroque. It was intended for Minnesotans, after all. The both have a copper dome, except that the one at the St. Paul church is bigger than the one in Minneapolis.