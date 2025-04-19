St. Paul cathedral and Minneapolis basilica are different, but linked by more than just faith

When the Easter bells ring Sunday, they will include sounds from two of the most impressive religious structures in Minnesota — the Cathedral of St. Paul and the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.
The two Roman Catholic churches differ in design, size and location, but they are linked together as co-cathedrals of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.
But what else sets them apart? And what else binds them together?
They’re contemporaneous
Construction began for the cathedral in 1906, and was finished in 1915. Ground was broken for the basilica in 1907, and completed a year earlier in 1914.
How are they similar?
The style for both is taken from the Renaissance, with some differences. The St. Paul Cathedral is High Renaissance, the style of sober glories that Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci would find familiar. The Basilica of St. Mary is a bit more Baroque — more ornate and effusive, but not as enthusiastically riotous as true European Baroque. It was intended for Minnesotans, after all. The both have a copper dome, except that the one at the St. Paul church is bigger than the one in Minneapolis.
How are they different?
The St. Paul Cathedral has a Greek cross plan. Think of a plus sign, with each of the four segments representing one of the four gospels. The Basilica of St. Mary has the Latin cross plan, which is more common in the United States. It has a long area for seating, called the nave, and a short arm, or transept, bisecting toward the top.
The different styles produce a different impression from the outside: The cathedral impresses the viewer with its broad, wide mass, while the basilica takes its strength from its length.
Who designed them?
Both were built by Emmanuel Louis Masqueray, who studied at Paris’ renowned École des Beaux-Arts. A Frenchman by birth, he popularized the classically inspired Beaux Arts style in America and designed homes for the upper crust, including the Vanderbilts. His designs for the St. Louis World’s Fair of 1904 reprised the classical styles of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, awed for its beauty and power. Masqueray died in St. Paul in 1917 at age 55.