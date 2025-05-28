The Timberwolves are in the NBA Western Conference finals for the second time in as many seasons, but this series was framed as polar opposite to 2024.
They were well-rested, coming off their second-round near-sweep of the Golden State Warriors. Last season, the Wolves had to grind through a seven-game slugfest against the Denver Nuggets in the second round.
And yet, after a 128-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 on Monday, the Wolves find themselves in the same position: down 3-1, hitting the road for a must-win Game 5 to keep their season — and their hopes for a first trip to the NBA Finals in their 36-year history — alive.
It’s both win or go home, and win and go home, if the Wolves force the series back to Minnesota for a Game 6 on Wednesday.
“We’re just trying to get another home game and trying to play in front of our home crowd again,” Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “Everybody has counted us out all year. We’ve been through a lot. We’re together as a locker room. We don’t care what the media is going to say.”
Last season, playing in their first conference finals since 2004 and down 3-1 to the Dallas Mavericks, the Wolves headed south and were handed their biggest loss of the series, 124-103. They found themselves down early against Dallas, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dropped 36 apiece and helped Dallas spring out to a 35-19 lead by the end of the first.
Oklahoma City, the top seed in the West after setting an NBA record (+12.9) for point differential, won the first two games of this series at home.
“At home, they start super well, so we’ve just got to [slow] their little run at the beginning,” said Wolves guard Jaden McDaniels. “We’ve got to play tougher, playing stronger and just hold them to one shot.”