OKLAHOMA CITY – In the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ Game 1 loss to Oklahoma City, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried to drive right past his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Shai fell down, and the official called a foul on Nickeil.
A pained look of disbelief came across Nickeil’s face, and he pleaded with the Wolves bench to challenge the call. They did and won the challenge.
Two cousins trying to get the best of each other on a stage as large as the Western Conference finals. For Nickeil’s mother, Nicole, and her brother Vaughn (Shai’s father), it‘s a moment that went from dream to reality for them and their sons.
“There’s so much pride we have at this moment,” Nicole said.
Shai, who was named the NBA MVP on Wednesday, and Nickeil were born less than two months apart. They were so close throughout their lives, their bond was more fraternal than anything. Shai said recently Nickeil is like a “second brother” to him, along with his younger brother, Thomasi.
There were countless sleepovers with Shai, Nickeil and Thomasi, years going to school and playing on the same teams. To see them now facing each other, especially after the ups and down Nickeil has gone through in his career, is a moment to savor for their families, even if only one of them will move on to the finals.
“It‘s been like I’ve been on Cloud 9,” Vaughn said. “... We’ve just been so grateful and blessed. I’m just counting my blessings and thanking God. This is what we’ve seen and envisioned, and it‘s actually come to fruition.”
That moment in the third quarter was also indicative of other times Vaughn and Nicole witnessed as the boys grew up about 20 minutes apart near Toronto. Times when Nickeil and Shai would battle each other one-on-one or in pickup, when it was just them as a family working out together. Sweat equity, Canadian iron sharpening Canadian iron, and family getting the best out of each other.