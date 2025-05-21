Anthony Edwards went quiet. The bench went cold. And the Timberwolves found out that their margin for error in the Western Conference finals will be appreciably smaller than the first two playoff series.
Game 1 left the Wolves with a lot to ponder after falling apart in the second half of a 114-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A four-point lead at halftime vanished under the weight of missed shots and turnovers, the Wolves allowing the Thunder to outscore them by 30 points in the second half.
Here are three observations from the lopsided loss …
Not enough from Ant
Fair or not, this series will get labeled as a duel between two of the NBA’s best young superstars, Edwards and MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Round 1 went to Gilgeous-Alexander decisively.
The Thunder star finished a game-high plus-22. The Wolves star finished a game-low minus-23.
Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a shaky start to lead the second-half surge, finishing with 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.