After making it the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, the Timberwolves have a chance to make even more history. Having never been to the NBA Finals, Minnesota is just four wins away from playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Standing in the Wolves’ way are the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA’s best team all season long and largely considered the favorites not just to win this series but to be the last team standing.
Game 1 in the best-of-seven series tips off Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Central time on ESPN from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
