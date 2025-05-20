Wolves

Live updates: Timberwolves play Thunder in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

Game 1 in the best-of-seven series tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 11:00PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, reacts along with player development coach James White after making a half-court shot during warmups. The Wolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the West Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After making it the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, the Timberwolves have a chance to make even more history. Having never been to the NBA Finals, Minnesota is just four wins away from playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Standing in the Wolves’ way are the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA’s best team all season long and largely considered the favorites not just to win this series but to be the last team standing.

Game 1 in the best-of-seven series tips off Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Central time on ESPN from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Follow below for live updates.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

