Timberwolves takeaways following a 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1

Randle helped the Wolves get through the non-Edwards minutes to open the second quarter. Edwards was in the locker room after he appeared to favor his right ankle/foot after a fall late in the first quarter. Randle had 18 of the Wolves’ first 40 points as they built a 40-33 lead. He finished the half with 20. The Wolves were getting little help from their bench, which was 3-for-20.