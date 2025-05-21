Timberwolves takeaways following a 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Timberwolves had a lot of things they didn’t want to do when they played the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals Tuesday night.
But the Thunder made the Wolves do them anyway.
The Wolves turned the ball over, they hurried themselves on offense, and they put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the free-throw line, even if the calls were dubious at times. It all added up to a 114-88 Wolves loss in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Oklahoma City outscored the Wolves 70-40 in the second half.
The Wolves struggled to score, whether they were getting open shots or not. They got very little in terms of scoring from their three main bench contributors — Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo shot a combined 7-for-36.
The Wolves committed 19 turnovers and shot just 35% while Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 11 at the free-throw line. He was 2-for-13 in the first half from the field, 8-for-14 in the second half.
Julius Randle (28 points) kept the Wolves afloat for a while, but the Thunder overwhelmed the Wolves.
Anthony Edwards, who left the game briefly in the first half because of a leg injury, finished with 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting.