Reusse: Timberwolves see clearly that Oklahoma City is a cut above

The Timberwolves had a mediocre start to this season. Then, Julius Randle returned in March after missing a month with an injury and became a marvel, and this became a superior team to the outfit that reached the Western Conference finals in the spring of 2024.
The problem now for the Wolves in achieving that again this season is they are facing a team superior to Dallas. The Mavericks’ shotmakers, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, took care of the Wolves in five games, but without the defense or the depth the Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing to the fray that started Tuesday night in cow country.
The Mavericks had won 50 games to finish fifth overall last season. The Timberwolves won 56 games, finished third, had the home-court edge and just didn’t play up to the same standard demonstrated in beating Denver in the quarterfinals.
This Oklahoma City outfit won 68 games in a year with the West being far deeper and more grueling than in 2023-24. You can find a couple of flaws, yes, but OKC won 16 more games than the next-best team in the West.
Sixteen!
This is a tremendous team that the Wolves were attempting to upset in Game 1, and in the series.
The well-rested visitors were able to exploit a couple of weaknesses, including getting back defensively and making OKC operate from a set offense.
Jaden McDaniels and other defenders stayed in front of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most part, the referees stopped bailing out SGA (their favorite player) for a time in the second quarter and Wolves led by as many as nine points.