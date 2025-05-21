OKLAHOMA CITY – As he returned to his locker following the Timberwolves’ 114-88 loss Tuesday to the Thunder, Naz Reid matter-of-factly stated how his night went without much emotion in his voice.
“Wide open shots,” he said “Bricked ‘em.”
A fitting summation for his team as a whole in a game that took place just steps away from Oklahoma City’s famed Bricktown bar and entertainment district.
“Just a rough night,” Reid said. “I don’t remember the last time I shot like that. It comes and goes.”
Reid wasn’t the only one brickin’ ‘em Tuesday. He was 1-for-11, but Donte DiVincenzo was 3-for-14, Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-for-11 and Mike Conley 2-for-8 as the Wolves missed plenty of shots, both those that were open looks and those the Thunder’s headache-inducing defense forced.
After surviving the first half ahead by four on the back of 20 of Julius Randle’s 28 points, the Wolves disintegrated in the second half on offense, and that made their defense a step slow at the other end. The Thunder crushed them 70-40 in the final 24 minutes to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals with Game 2 on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
“We were making it really tough on ourselves,” Conley said. “The way that they can pressure the ball, the way that they can get into you physically, you need to try to make the game as simple as possible, and we weren’t able to take advantage of it.”
The other problem was the Wolves committed 19 turnovers, a major no-no against a Thunder team that senses blood and attacks the way a vampire might. Those 19 turnovers turned into 31 points for Oklahoma City, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge with 31 points and nine assists.