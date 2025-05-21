RandBall: Minnesota sports fan trust issues resurfaced after Wolves' Game 1 loss

After Tuesday’s 114-88 Timberwolves loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, I asked (as I often do) on social media for Minnesota fans to react to the game.
The prompt was geared at hopefully generating specific things that didn’t go well, like the Wolves’ poor shooting and inability to slow down the Thunder once they got rolling in the second half.
But one of the first responses was less about Tuesday night and more about the last several decades of Minnesota men’s pro sports history.
“Why? Just why? Why do I do this to myself?”
Others shared that sentiment, though to be fair, there was also a mix of “it’s just one game” optimism in the comments.
The Wolves can play better and will need to in Game 2 on Thursday, something I talked about on the “Daily Delivery” podcast.
The short answer to the “why do fans put themselves through this?” question is that the payoff is infinitely sweeter when a team that has struggled finally breaks through.
Wolves fans who watched a decade-plus of awful basketball and are now watching their team operate as a model franchise can attest to that.