The Timberwolves traded for Julius Randle, in part, so Anthony Edwards would have a fellow shot-creator in the team‘s quest for an NBA championship.
Monday night, in the biggest game of the Timberwolves’ season, Randle and Edwards managed to create a crisis.
The Thunder defeated the Wolves 128-126 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night at Target Center largely because the Thunder’s two best offensive players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, combined for 74 points, while Edwards and Randle produced 21.
That’s a 53-point differential in a game that was decided by two points.
Edwards took two shots in the first half. Randle made one shot all game.
That’s another of Edwards’ occasional passive playoff performances.
He didn’t shoot often, and when he did, he too often missed from the three-point line, going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.