Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is a basketball lifer, but he is also a big baseball fan. Often during his news conferences, Finch will sprinkle in references to baseball.
He used another one when he talked about the aggressiveness with which the Wolves played defense in their 143-101 victory over the Thunder on Saturday at Target Center, a win that announced their official arrival to the Western Conference finals after serving up two clunkers in Oklahoma City.
“Sometimes you just got to throw your fastball,” Finch said. “And we were trying to do too much other junk out there at times.”
As in, the Wolves stopped worrying about trying to shapeshift their defense around the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they got back to the core of what they do well. They jumped out on screens, trapped when it was there or switched, and flew around and covered for each other.
For the first time in this series, the Wolves looked like themselves again, and that fastball they threw? It landed unhittable on the corner for a strike. They’ll need three more of those, as the Thunder are still ahead in the count 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday.
“It just shows us, more than anything, of what we’re capable of doing,” said guard Mike Conley, who had six points. “So now we’ve set a standard for ourselves, like why aren’t we playing with this type of effort every night? So if we don’t do it the next game, that’s on us. It has nothing to do with them.”
After looking helpless against the Thunder during the third quarters of Games 1 and 2, the Wolves proved to themselves they could turn the tables on their opponents and deal the kind of body blows Oklahoma City gave them. The Wolves opened the night with a 34-14 lead after one quarter and held the Thunder without a point for 4 minutes, 47 seconds. Anthony Edwards was the tone-setter not just on offense — he scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter — but also on the defensive end.
“I don’t know where that came from, honestly,” Edwards said of the team’s defensive start. “That was just film this morning. We wanted to switch it. We were switching, we wanted to ‘black’ up into the ball, to change their path from being able to go downhill every time and get players to [go to] hands that we wanted them to go to.”