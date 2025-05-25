“Me and Finch been through all the ups and downs this season,” Randle said. “He knows who I am. I know who he is. Me as a competitor, obviously I want to play and do anything I can to help my team win. I know he trusts me to do that, and I also know I trust him to do what’s best for the team at all times. I know he doesn’t have any ill intent. Obviously I want to play, but for me it’s about bounce back and how you come back the next game.”