The little daredevil pedaled his bike down the family’s steep driveway, 4 years old and oblivious to the danger. He ended up in the emergency room with a gash on his chin that required stitches.
Upon returning home, the boy raced to his bike. Still dressed in hospital garments, he took his bike back down the driveway, successfully this time. No fall, no harm.
Young Chet Holmgren experienced the taste of victory that day.
“I’m convinced he spent the entire time while being stitched up thinking about what adjustments to make to conquer that hill,” said his mom, Sarah. “He was simply born with an ‘I can accomplish anything I put my mind to’ mentality.”
That intrinsic motivation served as fuel aboard an athletic journey that has brought him to a uniquely personal moment. Holmgren has returned home as an outsider trying to spoil the party in the exact location that holds a special place in his heart.
The 7-1 Oklahoma City Thunder center looked around Target Center on Saturday morning, and memories came flooding back.
He won multiple state championships on that court as a prep star at Minnehaha Academy. He used to stop at the Lifetime Fitness in the basement of the arena every day after school starting in seventh grade to play pickup games. He recalled with a smile the time the Memphis Grizzlies were in town and assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former NBA star, joined the game.
And though his keen eye recognized a few changes to the downtown skyline, Holmgren is keeping nostalgia at arm’s length to maintain clarity on the mission. His team holds a 2-1 lead over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals but is coming off a 42-point thrashing that changed the tenor of the series heading into Game 4 on Monday night.