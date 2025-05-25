Twice during these playoffs, Anthony Edwards has tried to make some kind of point by roughing up an opposing star.
Against the Lakers, he hit LeBron James like a cornerback jamming a receiver at the line of scrimmage as James tried to jog upcourt.
Against the Thunder, he shoved league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the same way, and threw a ball at the Oklahoma City star as he lay on his back under the basket.
Saturday night at Target Center, Edwards gave Chet Holmgren a gentle shove after one play, but otherwise made his points with … points.
As versatile and multitalented as Edwards is, there is no substitute, if you want to be an NBA superstar, for making shots. In the Wolves’ stunning 143-101 victory over the Thunder, Edwards defied his own spotty playoff history by shooting like a marksman from the start.
Entering Game 3, Edwards was 4-for-17 from the three-point line in this series, including a 1-for-9 performance in Game 2. Saturday, Edwards hit his fifth three-pointer late in the third period.
His final line was a masterwork of efficiency and domination. He made 12 of 17 shots from the field, including five of eight from beyond the arc. He had nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, in just 30 minutes.
“That’s what we need him to do,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “And when he does it, it takes us to another level. I thought that was really big in the first quarter — he got a couple of steals, he was all over the place. He knew we needed that type of play and he was really really good."