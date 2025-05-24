All season, Minnesota has been a team that’s responded well to adversity.
Now it’s time to see if that experience can help them as they face their toughest test yet.
Down 2-0 in the NBA Western Conference finals against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and their MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, time is running out on Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and the Wolves as the series shifts back to the Target Center. Tipoff for Game 3 is at 7:30 p.m. tonight on ABC (Ch. 5).
The Wolves continue to struggle against the Thunder’s relentless pressure, turning the ball over 14 times in Game 2 en route to a 118-103 loss. They again struggled from three-point territory, shooting 11-39 (28.2%) despite getting numerous open looks.
The good news for Minnesota is that Edwards looked like the All-NBA player he is, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. But he struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 1-9 from three.
If the Wolves are to get their first win of the series, they must find a way to get Edwards and Randle (six points in Game 2) going offensively at the same time. Defensively, they need to find a way to contain the Thunder star trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren.
