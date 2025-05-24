The Latest

Live updates: Follow along as Timberwolves meet Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3

The Wolves trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference finals series after losing twice in Oklahoma, but have home court advantage tonight.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 24, 2025 at 11:00PM
Timberwolves center Luka Garza worked out during pregame warmups before they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference final game, Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

All season, Minnesota has been a team that’s responded well to adversity.

Now it’s time to see if that experience can help them as they face their toughest test yet.

Down 2-0 in the NBA Western Conference finals against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and their MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, time is running out on Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and the Wolves as the series shifts back to the Target Center. Tipoff for Game 3 is at 7:30 p.m. tonight on ABC (Ch. 5).

The Wolves continue to struggle against the Thunder’s relentless pressure, turning the ball over 14 times in Game 2 en route to a 118-103 loss. They again struggled from three-point territory, shooting 11-39 (28.2%) despite getting numerous open looks.

The good news for Minnesota is that Edwards looked like the All-NBA player he is, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. But he struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 1-9 from three.

If the Wolves are to get their first win of the series, they must find a way to get Edwards and Randle (six points in Game 2) going offensively at the same time. Defensively, they need to find a way to contain the Thunder star trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and former Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren.

Follow below for live updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

Nation

1 dead in New York sewage-boat explosion on Hudson River

An explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage that was docked on the Hudson River in New York City killed a longtime city employee Saturday, authorities said.

The Latest

Live updates: Get the latest as the Timberwolves face the Thunder in Game 3

card image

World

Cannes awards Palme d'Or to Iranian revenge drama 'It Was Just an Accident'

card image