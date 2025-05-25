Finch went into his bench for a ninth man to start the second quarter and Shannon Jr. delivered with nine points in the quarter for the Wolves, who went up as much as 26 as Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander sat. The crowd gave him a standing ovation when he checked out at the 7:50 mark and the Wolves up 46-20. The Wolves pushed their lead to as much as 35 before heading into the locker room up 72-41. They limited the Thunder to 30% shooting.