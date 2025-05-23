For most of the season, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch displayed unwavering faith in Julius Randle.
Finch’s patience led to the Wolves’ brilliant run to the playoffs and two dominant playoff series victories.
On Thursday night in Oklahoma City, Finch acted as if he had never met him.
Finch did not play Randle in the fourth quarter of the Wolves’ 118-103 Game 2 loss. Finch had a justifiable reason. Randle, who was the best player on the court in the first half of Game 1, had a terrible game. But Finch’s decision is the kind that could have far-reaching ramifications.
On Saturday night at Target Center, the Wolves will enter their first must-win since last May not knowing where Randle’s game is. Worse, they won’t know for sure where his head will be.
As well as Randle and Finch handled the awkwardly timed trade that brought Randle to Minnesota, the subtext of Randle’s situation makes Finch’s decision dangerous.
Randle has a player option this summer, meaning he can opt out of his contract and leave. That might have seemed like an enticing eventuality three months ago, but Randle has made himself a popular teammate and valuable player. If he leaves, the Wolves will be looking for another scoring complement for Anthony Edwards, which will mean another season of adaptation.
Of more immediate concern is Randle’s confidence in himself and that Finch believes in him.