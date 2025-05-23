Timberwolves in trouble after another lopsided loss in Game 2 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Visiting NBA teams don’t like to spend a lot of time in Oklahoma City.
It’s not a city their friends and family may visit with them, and the attractions don’t really entice them, unless somebody would really like to visit the American Banjo Museum multiple times.
When the Wolves played the second night of a back-to-back against the Thunder earlier this season, they landed around 3 a.m. for a game the next day. After playing that game, they decided it was a better idea to board another plane and fly three hours to Los Angeles than stay overnight in Oklahoma City and rest up.
Well, the Wolves might not have to spend any more time in this capital city this season, not if they keep playing the way they did in the first two games of the NBA Western Conference finals.
After getting thumped in Game 1 Tuesday, the Wolves took it on the chin again Thursday, this time by a 118-103 score before 18,203 at Paycom Center.
To get straight to the point, this series will be over soon if the Thunder keep proving that they are capable of reaching peaks, like their third quarter of Game 2, that the Wolves just can’t match.
“We gotta be desperate,” Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels said. “Every possession matters. Every game, everything matters. We just gotta be super desperate and play smart.”
They have at times, just not as consistently as the Thunder have, and that makes the difference when a trip to the NBA Finals is on the line. For the second consecutive game, the Thunder outclassed the Wolves with an emphatic third quarter that Oklahoma City won 35-21. They were up 22 going into the fourth quarter, and though the Wolves cut it to 10 in the fourth, that was little condolence to a mostly quiet Wolves locker room.