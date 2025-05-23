Timberwolves in trouble after another lopsided loss in Game 2 in Oklahoma City

The Thunder led 70-64 with four minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third before closing on a 23-7 run to lead 93-71 entering the fourth. The Wolves committed five of their 14 turnovers in the third, and Oklahoma City converted those into 12 points. The Wolves shot 6-for-20 and 0-for-6 from three-point range. Another disaster of a quarter that began after they again bungled the end of the first half and let the Thunder score five points in the last 16.4 seconds of the period when they could have had the last shot.