The first punch has been thrown — metaphorically, of course.
Despite leading by four at the half, the Wolves were trounced 70-40 in the second half and fell 114-88 in Game 1 Tuesday night.
Julius Randle was phenomenal in the first half, but was nowhere to be found in the final 24 minutes. Anthony Edwards looked passive all night, deferring to his teammates. Jayden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert were in foul trouble all night and never found a rhythm. And the Timberwolves’ once-vaunted bench — Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — combined to shoot 7-36 from the floor (5-28 from three).
The Wolves will have a chance to counter Thursday night in Game 2. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Multiple things will need to change if Minnesota is to earn the vital 1-1 split before the series shifts back to the Twin Cities. Edwards needs to be more assertive, Wolves need to stay out of foul trouble, and most importantly, they need to knock down shots.
