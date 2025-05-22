Julius Randle was phenomenal in the first half, but was nowhere to be found in the final 24 minutes. Anthony Edwards looked passive all night, deferring to his teammates. Jayden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert were in foul trouble all night and never found a rhythm. And the Timberwolves’ once-vaunted bench — Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — combined to shoot 7-36 from the floor (5-28 from three).