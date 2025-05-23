Timberwolves takeaways from Oklahoma City’s 118-103 Game 2 victory

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ 118-103 loss to the Thunder, Jaden McDaniels of the Wolves got tangled up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As the whistle blew for a foul on McDaniels, he shoved Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground, drawing a flagrant foul.
It typified the frustration the Wolves had all night Thursday, whether it was with their inability to stop Gilgeous-Alexander, the officiating or themselves as they are now down 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander, named the league MVP on Wednesday, finished with 38 points, 13 of those at the free-throw line.
The Wolves fell behind by 22 after three quarters and though they cut into the Thunder lead in the fourth, it was too much to come all the way back.
Anthony Edwards had 32 for the Wolves while McDaniels had 22.
The Thunder limited Julius Randle to just six points.
Turning point
The Wolves did an OK job fending off a Thunder run early in the third quarter, but eventually the floodgates of bad Wolves decisions and transition buckets for Oklahoma City opened.