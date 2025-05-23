Timberwolves takeaways from Oklahoma City’s 118-103 Game 2 victory

The Thunder kept finding enough open holes in the Wolves’ defense, whether they went zone or man, to maintain a small lead in the second. But Gilgeous-Alexander got going at the end of the quarter, as he scored the Thunder’s last 11 points entering the half. That included two after the Wolves gave up the chance at the last shot on an offensive foul from DiVincenzo, and the Thunder led 58-50 at the half.