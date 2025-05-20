With the Timberwolves chasing a title, here’s a guide for the casual fan

After dispatching the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic in five games, the Timberwolves got their revenge against Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors — with Steph Curry missing the final 4½ games — in five games.
Now for the first time, the Wolves are heading to the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons. Awaiting them are the Oklahoma City Thunder, widely considered the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the playoffs. While the story lines are aplenty, as this series could be one of the best of the postseason, here’s a chance for casual fans to get to know this Wolves team searching for the first NBA title in franchise history.
Head coach: Chris Finch
With one of the oddest coaching journeys in the league, Finch has become one of the best coaches in the NBA.
After getting his start in England with the Sheffield Sharks in 1997 one year after suiting up for the team, he bounced around Europe with coaching stops in Germany and Belgium before moving across the Atlantic to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the D-League in 2009. After stops at Houston, Denver, New Orleans and Toronto, Finch took over as head man with Minnesota midway through the 2020-21 season. He led the Wolves to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, finishing as a finalist for the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.
Record: 209-160 | .566 winning percentage
Fun facts: He was high school teammates with former NFL quarterback Kerry Collins. His mom danced with the Radio City Rockettes before he was born.
Starter: Anthony Edwards
Edwards has been more than advertised and everything Minnesota hoped to get when it drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. Just 23 and in his fifth season in the NBA, he’s approaching superstardom with a unique blend of athleticism, IQ, shooting prowess and defensive intensity.
While he has said multiple times that he has no plans to become the face of the NBA, it might not be up to him anymore. In two seasons, Edwards and the Wolves have dispatched Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, James, Doncic, Butler, Green and Curry.