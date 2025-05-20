With the Timberwolves chasing a title, here’s a guide for the casual fan

After getting his start in England with the Sheffield Sharks in 1997 one year after suiting up for the team, he bounced around Europe with coaching stops in Germany and Belgium before moving across the Atlantic to coach the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the D-League in 2009. After stops at Houston, Denver, New Orleans and Toronto, Finch took over as head man with Minnesota midway through the 2020-21 season. He led the Wolves to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, finishing as a finalist for the 2024 NBA Coach of the Year.