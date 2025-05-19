“If you know how close we are, he literally is like my second brother,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a postgame news conference Sunday “He’s been through every stage of life with me, from picking up a basketball to going to prep school and making the NBA. We’ve gone through every situation with each other. For both of us to be where we are is special. To be competing against each other is even more special. But I am trying to take his head off, for sure.”