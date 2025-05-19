Sunday, June 1: at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN (if necessary)
G Anthony Edwards (regular-season averages; 27.6 points, 4.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals), G Mike Conley Jr. (8.2 points, 4.5 assists), F Jaden McDaniels (12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds), F Julius Randle (18.7 points, 4.7 assists, 7.1 rebounds), C Rudy Gobert (12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks)
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals), G Jalen Williams (21.6 points, 5.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals), F Luguentz Dort (10.1 points), F Isaiah Hartenstein (11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds), C Chet Holmgren (15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks).
Oklahoma City: The Thunder’s 68-14 regular season smashed the franchise record for victories and made them the seventh team in NBA history to win that many games. They won 54 of those 68 by double digits, a record. Oh, and they outscored the opposition by 12.9 points per game, highest in league history. The Thunder started the regular season with the NBA’s youngest roster, with an average age of 24.