Chris Hines, the Timberwolves assistant who has been Anthony Edwards’ player development coach the past four seasons, joked Friday that “basketball is ruining my life.”
“I got a few problems. I’m working it out. I talked to my therapist about it,” Hines said with a laugh. “… I love the game. I can’t stop thinking about it.”
This is confirmed by Edwards, who said Hines is a “psycho” when it comes to sending him video clips.
“He breaks stuff down like to ways that I’ve never seen before,” Edwards said.
The thing is, basketball is on the brain of Hines and Edwards at all hours of the day — and night. Even at 2 or 3 a.m., Hines will be awake breaking down film, and he will text Edwards in the middle of the night.
“If I shoot him something I’ll be like I hope he’s not awake, check this out in the morning,” Hines said. “But it’s, ‘I’m awake.’ OK, cool, let’s talk about it now then.”
He added: “We really don’t get a lot of sleep after games. Our brains are still going, competitive juices are still going. If we see something, then we’ll talk about it right then and there instead of waiting until tomorrow. We’ll just bounce ideas off each other.”
These late-night film sessions with Hines are a small part of how Edwards has navigated this postseason, a playoff run that has been different from others. In previous seasons, Edwards’ playoff brilliance was marked by eye-popping scoring performances. Now, his approach has been more patient, more cerebral when it comes to dissecting how teams have defended him. He is more of a playmaker, willing to use the attention he draws to get teammates open looks, as evidenced by his 12 assists in Wednesday’s Game 5 victory over Golden State, the most he’s had in a playoff game.