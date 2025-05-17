Souhan: As Timberwolves wait, we wonder: Which opponent do they want?

In a way, privately, Timberwolves players today are probably holding their own NBA MVP vote.
Would they rather face reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, whom they defeated in last year’s second round?
Or the guy who may take this year’s trophy, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
By closing out their series against Golden State on Wednesday, the Timberwolves earned the right to face a great player in the Western Conference finals.
In five playoff series over the past two seasons, the Wolves have taken down Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Jokic and Jamal Murray, Luka Doncic and LeBron James and Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.
Depending on the result of Game 7 between Oklahoma City and Denver on Sunday, the Wolves will face either Jokic and Murray again, or Gilgeous-Alexander and Minnesota native Chet Holmgren.
Sound daunting?
It shouldn’t.