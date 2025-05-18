After the first game of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complained about all the fouling, shoving, holding and pushing officials allowed the undersized Warriors against center Rudy Gobert. Golden State coach Steve Kerr in turn complained about the “bear hugs” put on superstar guard Stephen Curry.
“I got my complaints, too,” Kerr said. “Trust me, we all do.”
The Wolves have advanced to the conference finals for a second consecutive year, this time with five-game victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors, and Finch said he sees the officiating moderating as the playoffs progress.
“Physicality is way off,” Finch said after Sunday’s practice. “I think the physicality has kind of recalibrated itself appropriately as the playoffs have gone on.”
Both Finch and Kerr sent video clips to the NBA office supporting their claims after Game 1 of the second round.
“I thought when the playoffs first started, it was kind of out of control at times,” Finch said. “But if feels like it’s more under control, appropriate now. It’s not affecting the game as much or the players. They’ve also gotten used to it. I still think the game is fast. I don’t think the game has slowed down to the point where everybody talks about the playoffs being a half-court game.
“I don’t see that. I still see both teams trying to get out and run and play with tempo, even more so now because the defenses have stiffened, if you will, during the playoffs. It’s a significant difference.”
Wolves big man Naz Reid said he “somewhat” has seen a change in how these playoffs are called but said the officials still will call ‘em as they see ‘em.