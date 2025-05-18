Wolves

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch finds physicality ‘under control’ as playoffs continue

The play has ‘recalibrated itself appropriately’ after some concerning lack of whistles earlier in the postseason.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 9:02PM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards talks with coach Chris Finch during Game 3 against the Lakers in the first round April 25 at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After the first game of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complained about all the fouling, shoving, holding and pushing officials allowed the undersized Warriors against center Rudy Gobert. Golden State coach Steve Kerr in turn complained about the “bear hugs” put on superstar guard Stephen Curry.

“I got my complaints, too,” Kerr said. “Trust me, we all do.”

The Wolves have advanced to the conference finals for a second consecutive year, this time with five-game victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Warriors, and Finch said he sees the officiating moderating as the playoffs progress.

“Physicality is way off,” Finch said after Sunday’s practice. “I think the physicality has kind of recalibrated itself appropriately as the playoffs have gone on.”

Both Finch and Kerr sent video clips to the NBA office supporting their claims after Game 1 of the second round.

“I thought when the playoffs first started, it was kind of out of control at times,” Finch said. “But if feels like it’s more under control, appropriate now. It’s not affecting the game as much or the players. They’ve also gotten used to it. I still think the game is fast. I don’t think the game has slowed down to the point where everybody talks about the playoffs being a half-court game.

“I don’t see that. I still see both teams trying to get out and run and play with tempo, even more so now because the defenses have stiffened, if you will, during the playoffs. It’s a significant difference.”

Wolves big man Naz Reid said he “somewhat” has seen a change in how these playoffs are called but said the officials still will call ‘em as they see ‘em.

“They call it however they call it,” Reid said. “We just try to put our heads down, be physical, attack the rim at a high level, all that good stuff. So, I don’t really know if we’re too keyed in on that. [The officials] might be, I don’t know. For me, I just play the game.”

Staying sharp

This time last year, the Wolves had just two days to transition from the emotions of the largest comeback (20 points) in Game 7 history at Denver to their conference finals opener, a home loss to Dallas.

Now they will have had five days between closing out Golden State at Target Center and playing Game 1 of the conference finals on the road.

Wolves star Anthony Edwards said the Wolves have used that time to get game repetitions in during practice to stay sharp after such a long rest.

“That’s the only way, getting up and down,” he said. “So, we’ll be ready for Game 1.”

Edwards said this time around feels different than a year ago.

“Because we got a little break,” he said. “We got like four to five days to rest up, get treatment, so it feels a little difference. A lot more rested, for sure. ... There’s no benefits from going through it last year. We’re just trying to be more prepared this year and not come out slow in Game 1 with all this time we have had.”

Hitting the road

The Wolves plan to fly out Monday for the conference finals’ first two games after they waited Sunday for the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Finch said he planned to watch that game at home or in his Mayo Clinic Square office. “Wherever I am,” he said.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

