Scoggins: Anthony Edwards’ shoutouts are key to sustained success for Wolves

While TV personalities debate whether Edwards should be the new face of the NBA after taking out the stars, he insists on making sure teammates receive proper credit.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 11:00AM
While TV personalities debate whether Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards should be the new face of the NBA after taking out the stars, he insists on making sure his teammates receive proper credit.

Anthony Edwards played 50 minutes and fell two assists shy of a triple-double in the Timberwolves’ most eventful game of the season, a double-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on the first day of April.

Afterward, Edwards paused an on-court national TV interview to call teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker over to join him. Asked about his brilliance in the fourth quarter and overtime sessions, Edwards responded: “He made big shots for us all night long, every quarter,” pointing at Alexander-Walker, his arm draped over his teammate’s shoulder. “Whatever I did don’t matter. He was the MVP tonight.”

That scene has become a regular occurrence after the Wolves’ wins. Regardless of how he plays, whether he’s star of the game or not, Edwards uses his media spotlight to praise a teammate’s performance, bestowing a symbolic MVP award on that player.

One night it is Alexander-Walker, the next game it might be Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid or Rudy Gobert.

Ant’s accolades have become a charming side note to a season that has extended to the Western Conference finals.

“That’s what it’s about, man,” Edwards said after Game 4 of the Golden State series. “You want to see your teammates succeed. You want to see your teammates shine. Not my teammates, my brothers. We be with each other eight, nine months out of the year.

“Those guys are like my brothers. Nothing like seeing them compete and produce at a high level because you know that makes everybody happy, and I can’t wait to come here and praise them every time, every chance I get. I know everybody want to give me the credit, but I can’t do it without those guys. They the MVP every night. Every single night.”

Sharing his orbit clearly means something to Edwards. His shoutouts come across as genuine, not anything that is contrived or a display of false humility.

“He’s a guy who just wears it on his sleeve,” point guard Mike Conley said. “Whatever he says in the moment is what he’s feeling. That’s the authentic Ant. That’s who we love.”

Authenticity is important because the NBA is driven by individual stars, more so than any other sports league. Stars are packaged and sold as main attractions on the marquee. The select few who reside in that sphere of celebrity and fortune aren’t just superstars but mini corporations.

While TV personalities debate whether Edwards should be the new face of the NBA, he insists on making sure teammates receive proper credit.

“It’s just what he does, and he does it genuinely,” coach Chris Finch said. “He understands that he needs his teammates as much as anybody. They feed off his energy. He’s their biggest promoter internally as well as externally. It’s just a great sign of leadership.”

His shoutouts might seem like nothing more than a quick soundbite after a game. Teammates hear them and appreciate them because of what his words represent.

“As humans, you always want to be acknowledged,” Alexander-Walker said. “It means a lot that he doesn’t allow the attention and the credit to get to him. And he’s always going to be thoughtful of his teammates and make sure they get their credit when it’s due. Once you see that the head of the snake is creating a culture where everyone is supposed to be cheered for, guys celebrate each other, have more fun, want to play together.”

As a role player off the bench, Alexander-Walker finds that approval especially rewarding.

“It’s not talked about how difficult it is to survive in the league and to find a niche [when] everyone is fighting for a role,” he said.

He described Edwards’ public praise as “jumper cables” that provide a spark to the team and individuals.

“When you have really good games as a contributing role player, it’s rare that it gets talked about,” Alexander-Walker said. “Speaking for myself, that game in Denver when he called me over for the interview, there were moments of that game where I was helping the team. It means a lot when you play a great game, you make the game-winning free throws, and he acknowledges you.”

The vibe it creates even resonates with grizzled veterans such as Conley, who is 37 years old and in his 18th season.

“You can feel the love he has for his team, the selflessness that he plays with,” Conley said. “He wants to see the other people shine. When he sees people make a big play or have a great game, he’s the first one off the bench. He’s the first one in the locker room congratulating the person. Those actions are just confidence builders for your team. Guys feel like, ‘He trusts me and believes in me.’”

A joyful shoutout resonates far beyond that brief postgame moment.

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

