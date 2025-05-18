Anthony Edwards played 50 minutes and fell two assists shy of a triple-double in the Timberwolves’ most eventful game of the season, a double-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on the first day of April.
Afterward, Edwards paused an on-court national TV interview to call teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker over to join him. Asked about his brilliance in the fourth quarter and overtime sessions, Edwards responded: “He made big shots for us all night long, every quarter,” pointing at Alexander-Walker, his arm draped over his teammate’s shoulder. “Whatever I did don’t matter. He was the MVP tonight.”
That scene has become a regular occurrence after the Wolves’ wins. Regardless of how he plays, whether he’s star of the game or not, Edwards uses his media spotlight to praise a teammate’s performance, bestowing a symbolic MVP award on that player.
One night it is Alexander-Walker, the next game it might be Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid or Rudy Gobert.
Ant’s accolades have become a charming side note to a season that has extended to the Western Conference finals.
“That’s what it’s about, man,” Edwards said after Game 4 of the Golden State series. “You want to see your teammates succeed. You want to see your teammates shine. Not my teammates, my brothers. We be with each other eight, nine months out of the year.
“Those guys are like my brothers. Nothing like seeing them compete and produce at a high level because you know that makes everybody happy, and I can’t wait to come here and praise them every time, every chance I get. I know everybody want to give me the credit, but I can’t do it without those guys. They the MVP every night. Every single night.”
Sharing his orbit clearly means something to Edwards. His shoutouts come across as genuine, not anything that is contrived or a display of false humility.