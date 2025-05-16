Bueckers is starting her career against the team she grew up watching — she was at Williams Arena when the Lynx won their fourth title in 2017. It’s a team Reeve still coaches with a staff that includes Lindsay Whalen, whose signed shoes — old Nike Hyperdunks, Bueckers recalls — used to reside in Bueckers’ room. As training camp was getting started this year, Reeve said Bueckers was the best women’s basketball player the state has produced since Whalen a generation ago.