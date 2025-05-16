ARLINGTON, TEXAS - In the spring of 2014, just weeks before training camp was set to begin, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was at the Life Time gym in St. Louis Park, lifting weights. She was finishing up a set when she looked out onto the basketball court and saw a 12-year-old girl working on her game.
Paige Bueckers.
Is this where the Bueckers legend got started? Well, maybe. People knew Bueckers would be very good very early. But on that day in April, watching Bueckers shoot, dribble, work, Reeve was impressed.
So she walked over, introduced herself. Hey, she asked, can I put you through a couple of drills?
Yes.
Friday night in Dallas, the Lynx will open the 2025 season against the Dallas Wings. The Lynx will be looking to go a step further than last season, which ended with a Game 5 loss to New York in the WNBA Finals.
Bueckers, the latest, greatest thing to enter the league, the No. 1 overall draft pick, the former Hopkins High School star fresh off a national title at UConn, will make her first WNBA start for the Wings.
What about this isn’t perfect?