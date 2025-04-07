Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a bad Twins loss, great Wild win and Paige Bueckers

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look at the weekend in sports, starting with the Twins. They were three outs away from mostly erasing the bad vibes from their 0-4 start, but a late Astros rally thwarted those vibes and put the Twins at 3-6. The pitching hasn’t been nearly as good as advertised so far, and the defense is worrisome.
On a happier note, the Wild got a huge two points over Dallas, local superstar Paige Bueckers won an NCAA title and the Wolves found some more company in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports