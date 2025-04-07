Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a bad Twins loss, great Wild win and Paige Bueckers

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look at the weekend in sports, starting with the Twins’ loss. On a happier note, the Wild got a huge two points over Dallas and local superstar Paige Bueckers won an NCAA title.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 1:24PM
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma hugs UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) as she comes off the floor late in the second half of the national championship game. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look at the weekend in sports, starting with the Twins. They were three outs away from mostly erasing the bad vibes from their 0-4 start, but a late Astros rally thwarted those vibes and put the Twins at 3-6. The pitching hasn’t been nearly as good as advertised so far, and the defense is worrisome.

On a happier note, the Wild got a huge two points over Dallas, local superstar Paige Bueckers won an NCAA title and the Wolves found some more company in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

