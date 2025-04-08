Paige Bueckers completed one of the greatest college basketball careers ever Sunday, leading UConn to its first national title since 2016.
Almost six years ago, Bueckers started her career at Connecticut while a less celebrated recruit, Caitlin Clark, was beginning her career at Iowa.
Both became legends.
So why, as a women’s basketball aficionado asked me recently, was Clark more of a national phenomenon, more of a crossover superstar, than Bueckers?
First, let’s compare their careers.
Both played four seasons in college.
Bueckers won a title and played in four Final Fours for a powerhouse program. Clark did not win a national title but played in two Final Fours for a program that has made only one other Final Four appearance in its history.
Bueckers was the national player of the year once. Clark won it twice. They were co-freshmen of the year.