In 1989, Jimmy Johnson personally informed my Dallas Morning News colleague Tim Cowlishaw and me of the details of the Herschel Walker trade, which, for about 24 hours, was viewed as Vikings General Manager Mike Lynn taking advantage of a rookie head coach.
From 1990-91, I covered the Vikings as a winning organization collapsed under the weight of the Walker deal, which cost Lynn, if I remember correctly, 476 players and 3,000 draft picks.
For decades, Minnesota sports fans have cited the Walker deal as the epitome of Minnesota sports incompetence.
Now, you can all get over it, because there is a sports executive in town who has perfected the reverse-Herschel.
He has traded a slew of players and picks for a hulking athlete who, unlike Walker, performed the way he was supposed to.
He has traded a player for which his organization had no use, as was the case with the Cowboys and Walker, for players who have elevated the franchise.
He has traded a quality player for a slew of assets.
He has, like Johnson in 1989, dealt with criticism of his deals that morphs into realization that we are watching something close to sporting genius.