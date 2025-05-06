Golden State coach Steve Kerr delighted with addition of former Wolf Jimmy Butler

On Tuesday, former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler returns to Target Center with the Golden State Warriors for the first time since he forced a February deadline trade from Miami.
He’s back as the veteran player Warriors coach Steve Kerr credits for transforming his team’s season.
The seventh-seeded Warriors are 28-11 since Butler played his first game for Golden State on Feb. 8 in Chicago and are 26-8 when both Butler and Steph Curry play. Golden State reached the Western Conference semifinal against the sixth-seeded Wolves by upsetting second-seeded Houston in seven games on Sunday night.
“He turned us around completely,” Kerr said Monday in a video call with reporters. “We were below .500 when we got him, and we’ve been one of the best teams in the league ever since.
“He’s a superstar. Jimmy has brought incredible confidence and stability to our team. He was a perfect fit because he never turns it over, and we have been a high-turnover team in the past.
“I don’t know anything about what it will be like for him to play against Minnesota. The only experience we had, we played a game in Miami this year, and it did not go very well for us [a 112-86 loss in Miami in late March]. I don’t think it applies here. Jimmy is a gamer. He loves to compete. He’s excited for the series.
“He has incredible confidence that I think fuels the guys. They believe in him, and they also feel his belief in them. That’s really important. He’s a great player, one of the best iso[lation] players in the league, so in a playoff game when all else fails you throw the ball to him and he gets you a good shot.”
Butler played 69 games for the Wolves after Tom Thibodeau — his former coach in Chicago — traded for him in June 2017. The Wolves traded him to Philadelphia in November 2018.