Wolves

Golden State coach Steve Kerr delighted with addition of former Wolf Jimmy Butler

The Warriors and the Timberwolves meet in a second-round NBA Western Conference playoff series starting Tuesday night.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 1:00PM
The Golden State Warriors are 28-11 since Jimmy Butler began playing for them following a February trade from Miami. (Howard Lao/The Associated Press)

On Tuesday, former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler returns to Target Center with the Golden State Warriors for the first time since he forced a February deadline trade from Miami.

He’s back as the veteran player Warriors coach Steve Kerr credits for transforming his team’s season.

The seventh-seeded Warriors are 28-11 since Butler played his first game for Golden State on Feb. 8 in Chicago and are 26-8 when both Butler and Steph Curry play. Golden State reached the Western Conference semifinal against the sixth-seeded Wolves by upsetting second-seeded Houston in seven games on Sunday night.

“He turned us around completely,” Kerr said Monday in a video call with reporters. “We were below .500 when we got him, and we’ve been one of the best teams in the league ever since.

“He’s a superstar. Jimmy has brought incredible confidence and stability to our team. He was a perfect fit because he never turns it over, and we have been a high-turnover team in the past.

“I don’t know anything about what it will be like for him to play against Minnesota. The only experience we had, we played a game in Miami this year, and it did not go very well for us [a 112-86 loss in Miami in late March]. I don’t think it applies here. Jimmy is a gamer. He loves to compete. He’s excited for the series.

“He has incredible confidence that I think fuels the guys. They believe in him, and they also feel his belief in them. That’s really important. He’s a great player, one of the best iso[lation] players in the league, so in a playoff game when all else fails you throw the ball to him and he gets you a good shot.”

Butler played 69 games for the Wolves after Tom Thibodeau — his former coach in Chicago — traded for him in June 2017. The Wolves traded him to Philadelphia in November 2018.

The Wolves and Warriors haven’t played each other since January – and not since the Heat traded Butler to Golden State.

Kerr also talked about his time coaching Wolves star Anthony Edwards for the U.S. Olympic gold-medal team in Paris last summer.

“LeBron [James] and Steph had shooting contests, and he’d be right in the middle of it, talking all kinds of trash,” Kerr said. “It’s such a big part of who he is.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: The matchup chart

Wolves

Nobody on the current Wolves was here when Jimmy Butler was, but the fans don't forget

Wolves

How the Timberwolves went from ‘We can’t talk to each other’ to ‘We can all talk to each other’

Wolves

Rudy Gobert powers Timberwolves past Lakers 103-96 and into second round

“His love for the game, his love for competition. But it’s all in a really good-spirited way. Never anything malicious about the trash-talking. He loves what he does and he loves to compete and the guys around him really enjoy him because it’s always in a humorous fashion.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Golden State coach Steve Kerr delighted with addition of former Wolf Jimmy Butler

card image

The Warriors and the Timberwolves meet in a second-round NBA Western Conference playoff series starting Tuesday night.

Sports

Gordon's game-winner, Jokic's 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

card image

Wolves

Souhan: Story lines aplenty when Wolves, Warriors clash

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image