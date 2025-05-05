Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Breaking down the matchup

Here’s the schedule, key players and crucial statistics for the NBA Western Conference second-round playoff series.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 6:00PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes up for a layup on Sunday in Golden State's victory at Houston. (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

Golden State vs. Timberwolves

NBA Western Conference Second Round

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Tuesday at Target Center, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Thursday at Target Center, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Saturday at Chase Center, San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., ABC (Ch. 5)

Game 4: Monday May 12 at Chase Center, 9 p.m., ESPN.

Game 5: Wednesday May 14 (if necessary) at Target Center, time TBD, TNT

Game 6: Sunday May 18 (if necessary) at Chase Center, time and TV TBD

Game 7: Tuesday May 20 (if necessary) at Target Center, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

How They Got Here

Golden State

The seventh-seeded Warriors upset second-seeded Houston in seven games, clinching on the road at Toyota Center after they had threatened to blow a 3-1 series lead. They won three of the series’ first four games, then lost Game 5 at Toyota Center and Game 6 at Chase Center to force the seventh game that Warriors shooter Buddy Hield won with his career-high 33-point game including 22 in the first half.

The Warriors went 48-34 in the regular season — including 24-17 both at home and away — and won their play-in game against Memphis to get that seventh seed.

Timberwolves

The sixth-seeded Wolves took down LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the third-seeded Lakers in five games after the Wolves split the first two games in L.A., then won both at Target Center before closing out the Lakers in L.A. They did so with a 103-96 Game 5 victory in which the home team too often looked slow, old and out of shape.

The Wolves went 49-33 in the regular season, 25-16 at home.

Starting lineups

Warriors: Guards Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski, forwards Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield.

Timberwolves: Guards Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley, forward Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle, center Rudy Gobert.

Statistical leaders

Warriors: G Stephen Curry 24.9 points per game; F Draymond Green 6.1 rebounds; Curry 6.0 assists; F Jimmy Butler 1.7 steals.

Timberwolves: G Anthony Edwards 27.6 points; C Rudy Gobert 10.9 rebounds; F Julius Randle 4.7 assists; F Jaden McDaniels 1.3 steals.

Season series, Warriors wins 3-1

(Teams didn’t play again after February trade brought Jimmy Butler to San Francisco)

Dec. 6: Wolves 107, Warriors 90

Edwards scored 30 points in 35 minutes and Gobert had a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in San Francisco while keeping Curry, the Warriors’ high scorer, to 6-for-17 shooting for 23 points.

Dec. 8: Warriors 114, Wolves 106

Curry’s half-court, third-quarter buzzer beater and his 30 points and eight assists evened the season series in the second game in three days at Chase Center. Buddy Hield added 27. Edwards scored 27 for the Wolves.

Dec. 21: Warriors 113, Wolves 103

Another Steph Show, with seven more three-pointers and 11 consecutive points scored just two days after the Warriors lost 144-93 at Memphis. The Wolves trailed by 21 points in their 37 point first half. They scored 38 points in the third quarter alone, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Jan. 15: Warriors 116, Wolves 115

Curry made seven threes and scored 31 points and the Warriors stopped the Wolves’ frantic comeback, fueled by Donte DiVincenzo, one point short at Target Center. The victory got Golden State back to .500 on the final game of a four-game trip for a team that missed three starters.

Story lines

Jimmy Buckets Is Back

The enigmatic guard, who once played 69 games for Minnesota, forced a February tradeline deadline deal from Miami that transformed this Warriors team.

He has joined forces with Curry and become his team’s connector. He has brought his playoff tenacity every night as well as his health history, which currently has him playing through a pelvic injury.

Butler has been traded four times — from Chicago to Minnesota in June 2017, from Minnesota to Philadelphia in November 2018, from Miami to Golden State — and played for five different teams after he signed as a free agent with the Heat.

The February trade has united him with Curry as star — or maybe superhero is more accurate.

“I think any team has a chance when I’m on a team,” Butler said after the trade. “But I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman.”

The Warriors were 5-2 in the regular season and 7-2 overall when Curry scored 30 or more points and Butler 20 or more.

What Could Have Been

As if Wolves fans need another reminder, their team bypassed Curry not once, but twice in the 2009 NBA draft, choosing Ricky Rubio fifth and Jonny Flynn sixth before the Warriors selected Curry seventh overall.

Curry’s camp before the draft said he wouldn’t play in Minnesota if drafted there. Late in his second season, Curry said he ultimately would have played wherever he was drafted because it always had been his lifelong dream to follow his father Dell into the NBA.

Matchups to Watch

Butler vs. Edwards

The two teams haven’t played since Butler was traded to Golden State, but Butler has made a career generally defending the other team’s best wing player.

McDaniels vs. Curry

Curry will see plenty of other defenders, but, like Butler, he spends most of the night defending the opponent’s best wing player. McDaniels starred at both ends of the floor against the Lakers. Curry played through the Rockets series with a swollen strapped thumb and still had 22, 10 and 7 in the series finale.

Your favorite big man’s favorite big man

The Warriors’ small lineups can take Wolves big man Gobert away from the basket and out of the game, like the Lakers did. Two words: Naz Reid, who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. He did it in crucial times against the Lakers with threes while defending Doncic successfully more often than not in isolation situations.

X Factor

Draymond Green, Warriors

You never know what you’re going to get with him walking the high wire with his emotions, but watch out if he starts hitting threes. Don’t forget this name, either: Brandin Podziemski.

Bench

The Warriors’ bench scoring in Sunday’s 103-89 closeout game was Kevon Looney’s three points. The starters scored the rest, including Hield’s 33, Curry’s 22 and Butler’s 20. The Wolves’ reserves revealed the Lakers’ depth, or lack thereof. They well could do it again with Reid, DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others.

Coaching

Golden State’s Steve Kerr has surpassed 100 coaching victories during these playoffs and has 103 and counting entering this series. His first two victories over Houston moved him past Larry Brown’s 100 career victories after he beat Red Auerbach’s 99.

Still ahead: Phil Jackson 229, Pat Riley 171, Gregg Popovich 170, Doc Rivers 114, and Erik Spoelstra 110.

The Wolves’ Chris Finch is 9-7 lifetime against the Warriors and now is 19-17 overall in the playoffs. His overall record during five seasons as an NBA head coach — all five seasons with the Wolves — is 209-160.

Prediction

Never count out Curry — who still can score in bunches — Butler’s grit, but the Wolves depth, size and Ant man will be too much. Wolves in 6

