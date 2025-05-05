You never know what you’re going to get with him walking the high wire with his emotions, but watch out if he starts hitting threes. Don’t forget this name, either: Brandin Podziemski.
The Warriors’ bench scoring in Sunday’s 103-89 closeout game was Kevon Looney’s three points. The starters scored the rest, including Hield’s 33, Curry’s 22 and Butler’s 20. The Wolves’ reserves revealed the Lakers’ depth, or lack thereof. They well could do it again with Reid, DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others.
Golden State’s Steve Kerr has surpassed 100 coaching victories during these playoffs and has 103 and counting entering this series. His first two victories over Houston moved him past Larry Brown’s 100 career victories after he beat Red Auerbach’s 99.
Still ahead: Phil Jackson 229, Pat Riley 171, Gregg Popovich 170, Doc Rivers 114, and Erik Spoelstra 110.
The Wolves’ Chris Finch is 9-7 lifetime against the Warriors and now is 19-17 overall in the playoffs. His overall record during five seasons as an NBA head coach — all five seasons with the Wolves — is 209-160.